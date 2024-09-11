The kids may just have returned to school but now is the ideal time to get planning for the October break. For a great family-friendly getaway, without airport delays and passport queues, or even just a fun family day out, look no further than Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip – Route YC.

The organisation, Route YC, helps visitors explore a choice of six destinations along the Yorkshire Coast, including Spurn Point to the coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and everything in between, including Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea. The team at Route YC have selected five fun ideas for families to try, from fossil hunting on the coast, to an event which illuminates the night’s sky, to finding out more about the marine life living on the Yorkshire coast, there is something for everyone. Alternatively, visit www.routeyc.co.uk to create your own family adventure and come and explore the best of the region this October half term.

Whitby Abbey Illuminations Every evening from Thursday 24th to Saturday 2nd November, the gothic splendour of Whitby Abbey ruins will be bathed in dramatic illuminations. The Time Will Tell theatre group will take you on a journey into a nightmare world of Victorian Gothic in a new production called, 'If these Stones could Talk.’ You might spot Dracula from Bram Stoker’s story. Suitable for everyone. Booking essential.

The Drinking Dinosaur Let imaginations run wild as you visit the awe-inspiring natural rock formations at Flamborough Head near Bridlington. Set younger family members the challenge of spotting The Drinking Dinosaur. Let off steam with a run or walk on the beautiful beaches nearby. Bridlington has two award winning sandy beaches, South Beach and North Beach, gorgeous in any weather.

North Yorkshire Waterpark For an adrenaline fuelled day out, get wet and wild and North Yorkshire Waterpark. Try paddleboarding, ziplining or kayaking, or perhaps a more pedalo with younger kids, there are fun activities for all ages and abilities.

Hunt for fossils in Robin Hood’s Bay. The Yorkshire Coast is also known as the Dinosaur Coast and this is the perfect activity for dinosaur mad young people. Go hunting for ammonites, belemnites and the delightfully named devil's toenails (gryphaea). After stormy weather is the best time to look. Robin Hood’s Bay also has fascinating rockpools.

Marine Discovery Centre, Whitby The top three European ports for landing lobsters are Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby, so why not find out more about them at The Whitby Lobster Hatchery, based at Marine Discovery Centre. They want to conserve the region's lobster stocks and plan to release 100,000 juvenile lobsters back into the wild annually. At the centre, you can learn more about the wonderful sealife found along the Yorkshire Coast.

