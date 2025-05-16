The event runs throughout June and visitors can get to see every display in the village by purchasing a trail map for £2.

Organisers of this year’s Flamborough Flowerpot Festival have been working overtime to get displays organised ahead of the popular event.

To get even more villagers involved in the festival, a number of creative sessions and workshops have been held so they can have their own flowerpot arrangements on show for visitors.

The maps bring in much-needed funds for various causes in the village.

Visit www.flamboroughflowerpotfestival.com to find out more about the festival.

Julie Sanders, festival chairperson, said: “We have organised several Potty Workshops, helping adults and children to make models which will be on display around the village.

"The Rainbows’ models will be on display in the Co-op shop’s windows, while the Brownies and Guides life size models will be on display in Cameron Gardens.

"The local Primary School are also putting a display in the school entrance garden. The children really went potty with their models!

"We have held several quiz nights held at the Vic Club in Flamborough and raised funds to help provide these free workshops.

"Haven has printed a set of trail maps, which this year also includes a Potty Fun Quiz Sheet to engage all the family as they find the many models.

"Free Potty Badges will be given to children who return their completed entry forms.

"The trail Maps cost just £2 with all the money raised going to local good causes in Flamborough.

"This year expect to find Beyonce, the Simpsons, Shrek and many more amazing attractions in gardens, windows and possibly in trees!

“This year we have had extra help from the recycling crew at Carnaby who have been collecting larger plant pots for us to use.”

Visit www.flamboroughflowerpotfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page to find out more information.