Residents are starting to prepare for this year’s Flamborough Flowerpot Festival – getting their POTTY Models ready to amaze and delight visitors in the summer.

The festival is an inclusive event for any age or ability to take part.

Any potty models, small or large are welcome to fill the village with ‘potty pleasure’ during the event between Saturday, June 1 and Monday, June 30.

A festival spokesperson said: “We held two free potty workshops in March to encourage local residents to get involved in making larger shared community models.

"More free Potty Workshops are planned for Saturday April, 26 and Saturday May 17. These will take place at the local WI Hall, and any local Flamborough residents are invited to come along and join in the POTTY Fun.

"Workshops will start at 10am to 1pm and there’s no need to book. More information on our Facebook page, website, and posters around the village.

“We will also be running workshops for the local Brownies and Flamborough Primary school pupils. Last year their individual models were on display in the local co-op store windows.

"To help raise funds to support the workshops we are holding a Family Quiz night at the Vic Club in Flamborough on Friday, May 16. Everyone is welcome and you do not need to be a member to attend the quiz.

"Thornwick Bay Holiday Park is once again sponsoring the printing of the trail maps which will be on sale to visitors during the festival in June.

"The generosity of Haven’s contribution means that all money raised from the sale of the maps goes towards supporting charitable causes in Flamborough village.

"However, raising funds is secondary to our main aim, which is to provide an inclusive free fun event for Flamborough residents and give people a reason to smile.”

Go to https://www.flamboroughflowerpotfestival.com/ for more information about the festival.