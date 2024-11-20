From field to Farm Shop for Yorkshire whisky distillery tasting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A whisky distillery rooted in agriculture hosted a tasting event at a farm shop owned by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society recently.

Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery partnered with Fodder in Harrogate to present a six-dram whisky-tasting event earlier this month.

The tasting was hosted by Spirit of Yorkshire’s sales manager Morgan McDermott, who guided the audience through tastings of five assorted Filey Bay single malt whiskies and finished off with the distillery’s Cream Liqueur. He said: “It was a great evening with an engaged audience who embraced our field-to-bottle ethos that resonates with Fodder’s rationale of supporting Yorkshire farmers.”

Vanessa Pitt, Manager of Fodder, said: “Here at Fodder, we are all about connecting our producers with customers and we were delighted by how popular this was. This was the first time we had held the Spirit of Yorkshire event and we look forward to welcoming them again to our Christmas Extravaganza on Thursday November 21, a free event to get customers into the festive spirit!”

Visitors to the event also enjoyed a platter including Fountains Gold cheese from Wensleydale Creamery, Harrogate Blue from Shepherds Purse and Barncliffe Brie, plus

Yorkshire-produced foods from Wass Farm Shop and Lishman’s of Ilkley.

Fodder was established in 2009 to help and support the local farming community. It works with over 430 Yorkshire farmers and producers and 85% of what it sells in the shop and serves in the café comes from Yorkshire. Fodder is one of the commercial activities of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, whose charitable work provides help to children, teachers and people in the rural community through education, development and support.

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is one of only a handful of distilleries worldwide that grow 100% of the barley used for whisky production.