Funding joy for St Nicholas church, Beverley

28 places of worship across the region are celebrating this month after receiving a share of over £110,000 to help with their vital repairs and maintenance.

28 places of worship across the region are celebrating this month after receiving a share of over £110,000 to help with their vital repairs and maintenance. The funding comes from the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust, a charity that helps churches in Yorkshire to preserve and repair their buildings through offering grants for repairs and maintenance. The funding was awarded to a range of church and chapels from all corners of the region, from Beverley to Halifax and Helmsley to Doncaster, and included Methodist chapels, an Evangelical Church, a United Reformed Church, Anglican and Catholic Churches, a Baptist, and an independent church.

One church receiving funding is St Nicholas in Beverley, a Grade II Neo-Gothic style church built in 1877. A recent inspection of the roof highlighted major issues with the stonework on the tower, which left untreated, posed an immediate health and safety risk to the local community.

The church and the attached community hall is a much loved and well used community asset, housing a foodbank and hosting family events such as messy church and film nights. The church is also home to a wide range of very popular live music events Live Music at St Nick's, Beverley | Eventbrite

St Nicholas Church Beverley

The YHCT were delighted to award the church £9000 towards the cost of the essential repair works, which have now begun.

Rev’d Mike Peatman, Vicar at St Nicholas said: “We had no choice but to proceed with urgent repairs to its church tower to ensure the safety of the public, and to safeguard the church building. The support of YHCT in providing grant funding has facilitated us getting this work completed, without all our resources and energy being completely consumed by fundraising. We are deeply grateful that the church building can again serve God’s work in this place and be available to the community for the future”.

Tom Ramsden, Chairman of the YHCT said: “Yorkshire is home to many of the most important churches in the United Kingdom: They dominate the landscape, they are vital to the life of many communities, and they are full of the treasures of our heritage. Trustees were delighted to award funding to such a wide range of churches from all across the region and are delighted to help these much loved places of worship secure their future for generations to come.”