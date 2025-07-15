Since 2009, the council has awarded small grants to groups in the Bridlington Parish area.

Funding applications from community groups and projects in Bridlington are now being accepted by Bridlington Town Council.

Since 2009, the council has awarded small grants to groups and community-based projects located in the Bridlington Parish area.

To apply for a small grant (maximum £500 per annum) groups can fill in the grant application form and supply it with the relevant documentation to the town council offices at 2a Marshall Avenue.

Grant applications are considered in March and September each year, and completed application forms should be handed into the council by Friday, August 15 for September applications.

A statement on the council’s Facebook page said: “Do you know a community group or charity in the parish of Bridlington that would benefit from a funding grant of up to £500 per financial year?

“You can get a form by popping in to see us at the offices on Marshall Avenue or maybe email us at [email protected] or you could visit our website and download a form via bridlington.gov.uk/small-grant-applications/.”