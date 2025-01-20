Funding success for Yorkshire based Beckview Studios

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beckview Studios, the independent, state-of-the-art residential recording and music production studio located in Scalby, Scarborough, is pleased to announce its success in securing a £6,524.25 grant from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, administered by North Yorkshire Council.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund, managed in the Scarborough district by North Yorkshire Council, aims to build pride in place, support local businesses, and invest in people and skills across the UK.

Kristina Jones, co-founder of Beckview Studios, shared her excitement: “We are delighted to have been awarded this grant. The process required attention to detail and a clear vision of how the funding would benefit our clients and the community, but the result has made every moment worthwhile.”

Kristina, who co-founded Beckview Studios with her husband Chris Jones in 2023, have created a space that embodies creativity and excellence, showcasing their shared passion for music and community development.

Beckview Studios

The grant’s primary purpose is to enable capital expenditure, allowing Beckview Studios to invest in advanced recording equipment. Chris, the studio’s chief engineer, explained:

“Our goal has always been to meet the same standards as major studios in London, Manchester, and other leading cities while fostering a creative and inspiring environment here in Scarborough. With this funding, we’ve added the Neumann M149 Microphone and MEC1A channel strip to our studio’s portfolio.”

These high-end tools are transformative for both vocal and instrumental recordings. The M149 Microphone ensures pristine sound quality with its low noise floor and warm yet transparent tone. Paired with the MEC1A channel strip, which offers built-in equalisation and compression, these additions promise unmatched flexibility and efficiency for recording sessions.

Chris added: “The result is a flawless recording experience, streamlining the process and ensuring the highest quality from the outset.”

Beckview Studios

Kristina noted: “We’re thrilled to offer our clients access to equipment used in world-renowned studios, such as Capitol Studios in Hollywood. This adds prestige to our portfolio and ensures we can cater to artists of all levels, from emerging local talent to established professionals.”

The studio’s location in Scarborough offers an inspiring alternative, combining the serenity of the Yorkshire Coast with world-class facilities. With excellent transport links, artists can immerse themselves in a creative, distraction-free environment, benefiting from a fully equipped residential studio.

A cornerstone of Beckview Studios’ ethos is its commitment to the local community. The studio actively nurtures regional talent through live events, sponsorships of local grassroots festivals like Burniston Rocks, and collaborations with Scarborough Fair Festivals.

Kristina explained: “The funding aligns perfectly with our mission to empower local artists and restore a sense of pride within the community.”

Beckview Studios

Chris added: “By providing high-quality resources and expertise, we aim to attract more artists to Scarborough, boosting the local economy and showcasing the incredible talent in our area and beyond.”

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. The Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK by investing in communities and place, supporting local businesses, and enhancing people and skills.

Beckview Studios offers a unique blend of vintage gear and modern workflow, featuring custom-treated spaces, a 1984 Sony MCI JH-600 console, and on-site accommodation.