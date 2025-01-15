Funeral Directors’ fundraising efforts support Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough-based B. Bernard & Sons Funeral Directors has raised vital funds for a local hospice - Saint Catherine’s.

With a spirit of giving and community, the funeral directors hosted a series of events over the festive period to help raise money for the hospice, which provides vital care to families affected by life-limiting conditions such as cancer, motor neurone disease, and heart failure.

The events included a popular Christmas Fair at The Royal Hotel, where local independent traders showcased their craft stalls, as well as a raffle with prizes generously donated by local businesses. In addition, the funeral directors hosted a collection during their Christmas Memorial Service, which offered an opportunity for families to come together to remember loved ones.

A special highlight of the fundraising efforts was the appearance of Dignity’s charity organ, which took centre stage in Scarborough town centre. The organ brought festive cheer to passersby, with residents contributing to the collection while enjoying the uplifting music. This effort not only raised money but also helped raise awareness for the hospice’s work, inviting the community to come together for an important cause.

Business Leader Rachael Green with the Dignity charity organ.

Through these events, B. Bernard & Sons raised an impressive £1,182.94 for Saint Catherine’s Hospice, to support the care and services provided by the charity.

Rachael Green, Business Leader at B. Bernard & Sons, commented: “We are incredibly proud to support Saint Catherine’s Hospice, a charity that plays such a crucial role in our community. It’s a cause close to our hearts, and it’s a privilege to be able to help fund their invaluable work. As we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year, it feels even more special to give back, and we look forward to continuing our support for Saint Catherine’s and other local causes.

“We’re committed to serving our community not only through the funeral services we offer but by supporting the wider needs of families who are going through difficult times.”

B. Bernard & Sons, part Dignity, remains focused on supporting families through every stage of life. The team’s dedication extends beyond funeral services, and this year’s fundraising efforts are a testament to their commitment to making a positive impact on the local area.