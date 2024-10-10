Futureworks NY Freedom Funding for their Learners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough-based charity Futureworks NY is offering the chance for everyone to help make a difference to their local community on Saturday 19th October.

The charity will officially launch its Freedom Funding campaign at Furniture Works, the homewares retail outlet at 39 St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from 10am to 4pm. Furniture Works is one of the projects run by the Futureworks NY team. Co-founded by Michelle Padron-Kitching and Sarah Thornton, Futureworks NY, which strives to encourage all ages to fulfil their potential through engagement, motivation, and support via alternative learning structures, has made a commitment to becoming more self-sustainable in terms of raising funds in order to be more responsive and tackle a growing waiting list.

The team have set their fundraising goal at £50,000 by May 2025. Michelle said: “Our official launch day on Saturday 19th October offers a chance to meet some of the team and ask any questions.

“We need freedom funding, and we're searching for people who'd like to support our work and our new team. Continuous funding and financial donations are vital in helping us to provide support and guidance to vulnerable and disengaged individuals; and young people aged 15+, as we provide holistic support, as well as opportunities to develop experience, life skills and accredited qualifications.

“This will have a direct impact on bringing our waiting list down and helping those in our community who need our support.”

Sarah said: “There are many ways people can help by donating from little as £5 per month; they can do a sponsored mountain climb, bake cakes, become a corporate donor or people can support us by simply helping us raise awareness of the work we do by liking, following and sharing our social media content too.

“We very much look forward to seeing people at Furniture Works on the 19th October, during which there will be a 10% discount on items which can be purchased in our shop. We are also open to new ideas to help us. “Futureworks NY also works with economically inactive adults with the aim of moving them closer to employment, increasing social skills and reducing feelings of isolation for our local community in Scarborough.”