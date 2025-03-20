Futureworks NY Will Take the Plunge to Raise Funds This April

Scarborough-based charity Futureworks NY is scaling the heights with a daring fundraising skydive on Friday 4 April at Grindale in East Yorkshire.

Member of the Futureworks NY team, Hannah, is joining two of the charity’s learners for this sky-high opportunity. The skydive will help the learners to gain confidence and change their future while raising funds for their charity at the same time.

The fantastic opportunity arose at 2024’s Scarborough Extreme event, and Peter Grundon, Tourism Assistant at North Yorkshire Council, is helping make this exciting fundraising event take place.

Michelle Padron-Kitching, co-founder of Futureworks, said: “To raise funds for Futureworks,our team member Hannah is taking the plunge with two of our learners and if all goes to plan, all three will be soaring through the sky, weather permitting on Friday 4 April.”

Futureworks NY supports young people who are out of mainstream education and face challenges in their everyday lives.

Sarah Thornton, co-founder of the charity which has offices in Victoria Road, Scarborough, said: “Our learners walk different paths and here at Futureworks, we give them the tools, opportunities, and support they need to thrive.

“Whether it's helping them complete English and Maths qualifications, or empowering them to pursue their dreams, we’re here to help them unlock their potential.

“And here's the fun part: our April skydive is all about raising money to keep doing what we do best - helping young people rewrite their educational journeys.”

Lucas Hollingsworth, staff member Hannah Bewick & Khya Wigmore.

Michelle said: “Jumping out of a plane shows our learners that, just like them, we can face our fears and we can step out of our comfort zones. Showing them how they can overcome any challenges is a great way to prove that anything is possible.”

To sponsor these brave skydivers, visit their ‘Skydiving fundraiser for Futureworks NY’ JustGiving page.