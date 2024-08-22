GCSE results day deals to grab today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the envelopes are torn open and the results revealed, a mix of anticipation, excitement, and perhaps a touch of nervousness fills the air today.

GCSE results day is a huge milestone in every student’s journey, marking years of hard work and dedication.

It’s a day to celebrate achievements and reflect on the challenges you’ve overcome, to start planning for what’s next!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re planning to celebrate with friends or family, there are some awesome deals available this week to make your day even better! Plus, with easyfundraising’s cashback fundraising platform, you can make your celebrations count for a good cause or charity too for no extra cost.

This GCSE results day, go beyond grades and make your celebration count!

Festival fun with friends

Why not celebrate by grabbing a last-minute festival ticket? Ticketmaster has teamed up with easyfundraising to offer free cashback donations with every ticket purchase.

With thousands of causes to choose from, you can even support your own school, which helped you on your learning journey. For example, George Abbot School in Burpham has raised over £18,000 to support their pupil’s learning through easyfundraising.

This means you can enjoy your favorite music and festival vibes while contributing to a cause of your choice, making your celebration even more meaningful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading and Leeds festival is set to draw in over 90,000 music lovers this summer, giving you the perfect opportunity to celebrate your exam results with your friends as you mark the end of this chapter.

Chill out at home

Prefer a relaxed celebration at home with your mates? Stock up on snacks and takeaways with these deals:

Just Eat is pledging a 2% donation from your purchase, absolutely free!

Uber Eats is offering a £1.50 donation to a charity or cause of your choice.

Deliveroo orders will raise up to 2.5% in donations.

These deals allow you to enjoy a great meal while giving back, making your GCSE results day party even more special.

You could choose to support an educational charity such as The Hope Foundation in Middlesborough, which has raised £1,600 so far with easyfundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hope Foundation’s mission is to help people reach their potential no matter what their qualifications. They run work clubs and courses to help local people access education and employment.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, shared his thoughts on this significant day: "Students have much to celebrate this summer, and we also thank their amazing teachers and support at school.

“We congratulate every student for their hard work, dedication, and perseverance throughout their educational journey – and why not boost this further by supporting charities and causes close to your heart?"

Celebrate with a last-minute holiday

For those looking to extend the celebration with a last-minute holiday this summer, easyfundraising offers another fantastic opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, each person who books a package holiday through easyfundraising has raised £54. By booking your holiday through this platform, you could raise over £50 for your favorite charity or cause, at no extra cost to you.

Leading travel providers such as Booking.com, lastminute.com, and Expedia have partnered with easyfundraising to ensure that savvy shoppers get the best deals while fundraising at no extra cost.

lastminute.com offers a 3% donation to your chosen charity or cause, along with exceptional flight and hotel savings exclusive to their platform.

Expedia is offering up to 4% in donations. Plus, with their Big Summer deals, you could save 25% or more by booking your holiday today.

Booking.com is pledging a 4% donation to a cause or charity of your choice.

Perhaps you'd like to donate to your old primary school or even a cause that supports educational in your local area. Supporting these causes through your holiday bookings can make your celebration not just enjoyable but also impactful.

So, whether you're planning to party at home, grab a festival ticket, or jet off on a last-minute holiday, easyfundraising offers deals that help you celebrate while making a positive impact.

This GCSE results day, go beyond grades and make your celebration count!