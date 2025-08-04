Great British Bake-Off stars invite people in Scarborough to brew it for life-saving cancer research in Yorkshire

Two ‘Great British Bake-Off’ stars are calling on tea-makers and bakers in Scarborough to host a Yorkshire Big Brew and help bring more cancer cures to people in Yorkshire.

Yorkshire bakers Rowan Claughton and Freya Cox are supporting this year’s ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ fundraising campaign, which encourages people to host a tea party and help fund pioneering cancer research in the 100th year of Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Those who sign up to take part will receive Rowan’s exclusive recipe for a Yorkshire-inspired rhubarb doughnut cake, created in time for friends, family, and colleagues to enjoy during Afternoon Tea Week (11–17 August).

Rowan said: “What inspired my bake for Yorkshire Cancer Research is my love of Yorkshire. Born in Leeds and now living in York, I’ve always felt the region’s strength lies in its people - warm, welcoming, and always ready to come together over a cuppa. That’s what ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ is all about.

Lucinda Jenkins, from Scarborough, decided to host a Yorkshire Big Brew last year because cancer has impacted many people in her life.

“Generations of local farmers have supplied us with world-famous forced rhubarb, so what better way to support this campaign than with my rhubarb doughnut cake? It’s made with seasonal Yorkshire ingredients and puts a fun twist on tradition - perfect for hosting a Big Brew this Afternoon Tea Week.”

Every 17 minutes, someone in Yorkshire is told they have cancer. Yorkshire Cancer Research funds vital cancer research and pioneers new services to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. These life-giving medical breakthroughs are helping more people survive cancer - in Yorkshire, and beyond.

Rowan added: “By taking part in this year’s ‘Yorkshire Big Brew’, you’ll be raising funds to help people in Yorkshire living with cancer. I have experienced cancer within my own circle throughout my life, from losing my grandma when I was only a toddler to more recently having experienced the loss of a loved one. Just £20 raised at your own Afternoon Tea party could fund an hour of a researcher’s time. Every cuppa, every cake and every pound counts. Let’s save lives - one Big Brew at a time.”

York-based Freya Cox, best known as the first vegan baker on the Great British Bake Off, is also supporting ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ by providing a plant-based option for Rowan’s recipe.

Freya said: “Nothing brings me more joy than sharing a brew and a slab of cake, so a campaign that raises money for a brilliant cause by doing just that? It’s a yes from me. Yorkshire rhubarb is often overlooked and not celebrated enough, so we wanted to give it a chance to shine and show how well a seasonal ingredient can transform the flavour of a light and fluffy cake!”

She continued: “Cancer affects us all in some way, and it’s vital we come together to help people with cancer and their loved ones. ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ is such a positive, accessible way to do that. Raising money while enjoying tea and cake - it’s a win-win.”

Thanks to the dedication and commitment of supporters, Yorkshire Cancer Research has been funding research and saving lives since 1925. Last year, fundraisers across the region hosted tea parties and coffee mornings to support the charity’s vital work.

This includes Andrew and Lucinda Jenkins, owners of the Orchard Lodge and Wolds Restaurant in Scarborough, who decided to host a Yorkshire Big Brew last year because cancer has impacted many people in their lives.

Lucinda said: “Given my sister’s own experience of cancer, it was a no brainer to raise money to support Yorkshire Cancer Research. It was a fun-filled afternoon with lots of tea, delicious and a wonderful community of people, who all helped to support a cause close to many people’s hearts.”

Andrew added: “Hosting a Big Brew was the perfect way to get everyone together and give back to a charity in our region that is helping to find new ways to treat cancer.”

As Chair of the longest running Yorkshire Cancer Research Local Volunteer Group (LVG), Margaret Stevens has organised many tea parties and coffee mornings throughout her 48 years with the Great Ayton LVG.

She said: “First established in 1948, our committee has hosted many coffee mornings and bake sales for the local community, including ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’, which we’ll be doing again this year. It is a great opportunity to bring the community together and support a worthy cause.

“Yorkshire is one of the regions hardest hit by cancer and community events like this play a vital role in funding research - helping more people live longer, healthier lives, free of cancer.”

People can organise a Big Brew by signing up on the charity’s website. Every participant will receive a free fundraising pack containing Yorkshire’s Big Brew materials such as posters and invites, as well as balloons, cake labels, and Rowan’s exclusive rhubarb doughnut cake recipe.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “Thanks to the dedication and generosity of fundraisers across Yorkshire, Yorkshire Cancer Research funds pioneering cancer research and innovative new services for people with cancer in the region. Those who take part in ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ will be helping fund cancer researchers and experts find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, supporting the charity’s vision for a Yorkshire free of cancer.”

Host your own Yorkshire Big Brew and try out Rowan’s exclusive recipe: Yorkshire's Big Birthday Brew - Yorkshire Cancer Research