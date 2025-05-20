Groups across East Riding sign up to White Ribbon anti-violence campaign

East Riding Council has supported the voluntary organisations to become White Ribbon accredited.

Twenty one voluntary community, faith and social enterprise (VCFSE) organisations in this area have signed up to the White Ribbon campaign against domestic violence.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White Ribbon campaign, a charity, leads the way on ending violence against women and girls by addressing the root causes of men’s violence against women.

It tackles harmful attitudes, behaviours and systems around rigid gender norms and harmful expressions of masculinity, that perpetuate gender inequality and gender-based violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has supported the voluntary organisations to become White Ribbon accredited, through the Do it For East Yorkshire (DIFEY) fund.

Community VISION, through DIFEY funding, has delivered White Ribbon information sessions, encouraging 21 organisations to sign up to support the campaign.

These groups have reached over 12,000 residents, spreading awareness and promoting the White Ribbon’s campaign messages.

Detty Tyler. children and young people's services co-ordinator at Community VISION, said: “Community VISION are extremely pleased with the response from the voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise sector to become White Ribbon supporter organisations. We look forward to working with them and other partners to end violence against women and girls across the East Riding."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire cabinet member for communities and public protection, added: “It’s fantastic to see voluntary groups in our region participate in this vital endeavour and we’re proud to help them do so, via the Do it For East Yorkshire fund.”

Leyla Buran, White Ribbon UK campaigns and policy manager, said: “We are really pleased to see East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Community VISION working hand in hand with the VCFSE sector to champion White Ribbon UK principles. When local organisations unite to challenge harmful attitudes and promote respect and equality, it shows real allyship towards preventing violence against women and girls.

“This community-led approach is exactly what we need to promote our work in changing cultures and creating a society where women can live free from the fear of harassment and violence.”

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council White Ribbon campaign pages can be found at eryc.link/white-ribbon