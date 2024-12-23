Guide Dog Olive joins festive retirement party at Bridlington Care Home

Olive celebrating her retirement with Santa Claus

Barchester’s Mallard Court care home, in Bridlington, got in the Christmas spirit by welcoming two star studded guests to the festive edition of our monthly community coffee morning.

We were delighted to welcome Guide Dog - Olive and her owner Raven as Olive enjoyed a special retirement party to celebrate her long service with Raven.

Raven is now over 11 years old, and she has worked as a Guide Dog since she was 18 months old.

Everyone here at Mallard Court wishes Olive a very happy retirement, and Olive will be visiting us in the New Year in her new role as a therapy dog.

Finally, we were also thrilled to welcome Santa Claus as he visited Mallard Court to wish our residents and Olive a very merry Christmas.

Acting General Manager, Ange Dooley-Widd said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. it was wonderful to celebrate Olive's retirement. This is definitely my favourite time of year.”

Marion, a resident at Mallard Court said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed seeing Olive and to celebrate her many years of service with Raven.”