Half price young persons’ discount on buses announced by council

The offer is only available on services provided by East Yorkshire Buses and Stagecoach Hull.

Young people in this area will be able to travel on local buses for just £1.50 with the return of a discount scheme during the school holidays.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers aged 16 to 19 can ride local buses for just £1.50 for a single journey or £3 for a return journey on local bus services this summer, from Saturday, July 19 until Sunday, August 31.

The same discount will also apply in the October half-term, Christmas and February 2026 half term holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To qualify for the 16 to 19 reduced fares, a bus journey must be wholly within the East Riding or start/finish in the East Riding.

The scheme was first introduced last summer by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, working in partnership with local bus companies to help young people get around for less.

The discount is funded by the council thanks to the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan programme.

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Last year’s discount scheme proved popular and so we have brough it back for 2025 to benefit young passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Young people rely on buses to get around so we hope they will take advantage of this discount.

"Thank you to local bus operators for supporting this scheme.”

If travelling outside the East Riding passengers must purchase a return ticket on your journey from the East Riding to receive the fare offer for your return journey.

This offer is only available on services provided by East Yorkshire Buses and Stagecoach Hull.

Please bring proof of age, as passengers may be requested to confirm their entitlement to the reduced fare.