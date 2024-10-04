Hearing Care Centre to hold open day demonstrating world's most advanced hearing technology
The Open Day event at their clinic on Castle Road is free to attend but you will need to book an appointment by calling 01723 369505 or emailing [email protected]. On the day you will receive a video otoscopy ear check and hearing test, before experiencing a live demonstration of the Infinio Sphere hearing aids.
With 53 times more processing power than existing hearing aids, Infinio Sphere can unleash the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI). Using a deep neural network with over 22 million sound samples, it is capable of performing 7.7 billion operations per second! Infinio Sphere is a game changer for anyone struggling to hear conversations in noisy environments.
As well as the ear check, hearing test and demonstration, there will also be Phonak expert Lindsay Holmes on hand to explain all the benefits of this new technology and answer any questions you have. There will be free refreshments and if you're suitably impressed with the hearing aids, you can benefit from an exclusive discount of £600 off a pair of Infinio Sphere I90, as well as a free upgrade to a premium charger and a free 5 year warranty.*
Appointments at the Open Day event are limited, but you can reserve your place by calling Charlwood Hearing Care on 01723 369505 or emailing [email protected]. The event will run from 9am-5pm on Thursday 10th October at their clinic at 10 Castle Road, Scarborough, YO11 1XA. For more information you can visit www.charlwoodhearing.co.uk.
*Terms apply
