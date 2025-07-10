Becoming a HEY! Volunteer has lots of benefits.

HEY! Volunteering is growing its Bridlington team again and is seeking people to join its ranks.

Hull and East Yorkshire’s HEY! Volunteering Programme gives local people opportunities to support the arts as well as culture and heritage events and organisations across the region.

After expanding into Bridlington in January 2024, applications are open for new volunteers.

The programme allows volunteers to donate their time flexibly, giving something back to the place they love.

HEY! Volunteers have previously supported with events such as Bridlington Kite Festival, Race the Waves and many more.

Becoming a HEY! Volunteer has lots of benefits – the programme can help people to build confidence and meet new friends.

Volunteers will also have the chance to try something new which may push them out of their comfort zone whilst boosting their employability and communication skills.

One of the major benefits of becoming a HEY! Volunteer is that people are able to choose the opportunities which they would like to take part in, contributing to events which fit around their schedule.

Stewie Bruce, a HEY! Volunteer based in Bridlington said: "Being a HEY! Volunteer in Bridlington, is a good way to make friends, it’s a big happy family.

‘’You also get to meet people from all different backgrounds, who are really interesting. It puts a smile on my face when I put on my uniform to go out to an event."

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: ‘’HEY! Volunteers play a significant role in supporting tourism within Hull and the East Riding.

‘’There are many unique and interesting events which people can get involved in and it’s a great way to meet people and learn new skills whilst giving back to the community. We look forward to seeing more people join the Bridlington team and make the most of this rewarding opportunity.’’

If you are interested in becoming a HEY! Volunteer and would like to find out more, visit: www.heyvolunteering.co.uk and check out their social media channels.