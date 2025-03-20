Horse riding lessons and a roller disco join the free HAF sessions for children this Easter
The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) funded sessions will take place across the East Riding, and include musical themed dance workshops, Easter crafts, sports camp as well as outdoor adventure sessions and farm experiences.
New to HAF in 2025 are horse riding lessons, yoga and mindfulness, roller disco, archery and Shetland pony interactions. Children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can also enjoy the new aerial hi-ropes adventure in Bridlington, called The Edge.
The HAF programme is funded by the Department for Education, and is primarily aimed at those aged between five and 16 who are in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.
A limited number of places are also available to children and young people who have an education, health and care plan (EHCP), regardless of their free school meals status.
Most sessions are four hours long, and each child and young person can book up to four sessions for free in the Easter holidays, subject to availability. Places are booked on a first come, first served basis. Find out more and sign up to sessions at eryc.link/haf