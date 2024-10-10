Housebuilder donates funds for allotment equipment in Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is supporting the local Whitby allotments with a £500 donation towards new equipment.

Whitby is home to three allotment sites providing more than 50 plots for local people, all of which are just a short drive from Barratt Homes’ Abbey View development on Stainsacre Lane. Owned and managed by Whitby Town Council, the allotment’s aim is to cater to residents’ well being and diversity goals, as it is recognised that working on an allotment can provide a whole host of physical and mental health benefits.

Barratt Homes began working with the team at the Whitby allotments as part of National Allotment Week in August. Now, their £500 donation has gone towards brand new equipment that will benefit each plot holder whilst working on their allotments This equipment includes a lawn mower, safety gear, and a grass strimmer.

Speaking on the donation, Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Abbey View development, said: “As a local housebuilder, it’s important to us to contribute to the wellbeing of local people and biodiversity of green spaces close to where we build.

James Taylor, Tim Cole, Leonie Gilbertson

“The allotments close to our Abbey View development are a fantastic amenity for new and existing residents, and we have been excited to show our support for the allotment team.

“We’re delighted to have been able to donate funds for new equipment that all the plot holders can benefit from these additions.”

Tim Cole, Maintenance Manager for Whitby Town Council, said: “We are extremely grateful to Barratt Homes for their generous donation to the allotments. The plot holders take great pride in their allotment projects every day, and we’re sure the addition of this new equipment will keep them tending to their land as we move into the colder months, and beyond into 2025.”

Barratt Homes’ Abbey View development offers a collection of energy-efficient one, two, three and four bedroom homes which are ideally situated just a short distance from scenic coastal towns. Prices for the homes currently available start from £215,000.

For more information on Abbey View, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-001124-abbey-view/

For more information on the allotments in Whitby visit https://www.whitbytowncouncil.gov.uk/allotments