Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is supporting a Bridlington community charity with a £500 donation towards its annual Christmas gift drive.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based at Crown Community Centre just five minutes from Barratt Homes’ The Sands development in Driffield, the charity has been working tirelessly since 2008 to reach members of the community facing deprivation. The Hinge Team supports residents through times of crisis, giving them resources and support to improve their situation through a greater sense of community spirit.

The charity has been hosting an annual Christmas gift drive throughout the festive season for the last five years, where they callout to the community to donate new or unopened toys and gifts for the less fortunate residents living in the area. All donations are then wrapped and distributed to those in need by The Hinge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As donations are for children and adults, Barratt Homes £500 donation will go towards purchasing toys and gifts for specific age groups that haven’t received enough donations that can be fulfilled by The Hinge.

Housebuilder donates funds to Christmas gift drive in Bridlington

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ The Sands development, said: “As a local housebuilder, it’s important to us to contribute to the wellbeing and support of people within the community that we are building.

“The Hinge has been a fantastic amenity for residents around Bridlington for more than 16 years with their Christmas gift drive being one of the most important outreaches to the community throughout the year.

“We’re so proud to be able to donate to The Hinge to make sure that every member of the families they support receive a gift this Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan Robinson, Operations Manager for The Hinge, said: “We are extremely grateful to Barratt Homes for their generous donation to The Hinge at our busiest time of the year.

“We engage with a variety of families that need a range of support during difficult times, and we’re so pleased that with donations like Barratt Homes’ that we can give them a Christmas gift each year.”

Barratt Homes’ The Sands development offers a collection of energy-efficient two, three and four bedroom homes which are ideally situated just a short walk from Bridlington’s South Beach. Prices for the homes currently available start from £184,000.

For more information on The Sands, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002597-the-sands/

For more information The Hinge’s services visit https://thehinge.org.uk/