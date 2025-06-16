Huge crowds see Race the Waves
Bridlington’s south beach was transformed into a spectacular showcase of vintage speed, imaginative flair, and community celebration over the weekend.
With perfect blue skies overhead and the sea breeze rolling in, thousands gathered for a beloved annual event: Race the Waves and the Bridlington Steampunk Weekend.
Petrolheads and beachgoers alike were treated to the thunderous sight and sound of classic cars, motorcycles, hot rods, and home-built marvels tearing down a makeshift track carved by the tide.
The Bridlington Steampunk Weekend, running alongside Race the Waves, also drew crowds into a world of Victorian futurism, alternative history, and theatrical flair.