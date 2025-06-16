Huge crowds see Race the Waves

By Ewan Cameron
Published 16th Jun 2025, 08:07 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 09:02 BST
The event was organised by Backfire Promotions. Photo by Richard Ponterplaceholder image
The event was organised by Backfire Promotions. Photo by Richard Ponter
Bridlington’s south beach was transformed into a spectacular showcase of vintage speed, imaginative flair, and community celebration over the weekend.

With perfect blue skies overhead and the sea breeze rolling in, thousands gathered for a beloved annual event: Race the Waves and the Bridlington Steampunk Weekend.

Petrolheads and beachgoers alike were treated to the thunderous sight and sound of classic cars, motorcycles, hot rods, and home-built marvels tearing down a makeshift track carved by the tide.

The Bridlington Steampunk Weekend, running alongside Race the Waves, also drew crowds into a world of Victorian futurism, alternative history, and theatrical flair.

Classic cars, motorcycles, hot rods, and home-built marvels were on show. Photo: Ewan Cameronplaceholder image
Classic cars, motorcycles, hot rods, and home-built marvels were on show. Photo: Ewan Cameron
The Jack Tars provides entertainment at the event. Photo: Ewan Cameronplaceholder image
The Jack Tars provides entertainment at the event. Photo: Ewan Cameron
Eliza and Chel deliver theatrical flair at the Steampunk event. Photo: Richard Ponterplaceholder image
Eliza and Chel deliver theatrical flair at the Steampunk event. Photo: Richard Ponter
Thousands of people gathered for Race the Waves. Photo: Ewan Cameronplaceholder image
Thousands of people gathered for Race the Waves. Photo: Ewan Cameron
Related topics:PetrolheadsVictorian
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice