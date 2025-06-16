The event was organised by Backfire Promotions. Photo by Richard Ponter

Bridlington’s south beach was transformed into a spectacular showcase of vintage speed, imaginative flair, and community celebration over the weekend.

With perfect blue skies overhead and the sea breeze rolling in, thousands gathered for a beloved annual event: Race the Waves and the Bridlington Steampunk Weekend.

Petrolheads and beachgoers alike were treated to the thunderous sight and sound of classic cars, motorcycles, hot rods, and home-built marvels tearing down a makeshift track carved by the tide.

The Bridlington Steampunk Weekend, running alongside Race the Waves, also drew crowds into a world of Victorian futurism, alternative history, and theatrical flair.

Classic cars, motorcycles, hot rods, and home-built marvels were on show. Photo: Ewan Cameron

The Jack Tars provides entertainment at the event. Photo: Ewan Cameron

Eliza and Chel deliver theatrical flair at the Steampunk event. Photo: Richard Ponter

Thousands of people gathered for Race the Waves. Photo: Ewan Cameron