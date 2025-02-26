Hunmanby whisky distillery produces limited edition spirit for German Whisky Fairs

Joe Clark with Filey Bay German Fair Exclusive #1

The team at Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery has collaborated with its German importer to create an exclusive whisky for the German market.

Launched at Germany’s largest whisky fair, Whisky-Messe, in Nuremberg, Filey Bay German Fair Exclusive #1 is a marriage of ex-Bourbon, ex-Islay and ex-PX casks chosen from the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery warehouse by whisky director Joe Clark and German importer Schlumberger’s ‘Keepers of the Quaich’ Andrea Caminneci and Thomas Plaue.

“This exceptional whisky is fruity and complex with flavours of orange chocolate, stollen and sweet smoke,” said Mr Clark.

“We are not known for making peated whisky, and the only example of our whisky with any influence of peat is our Filey Bay Peated Finish, matured solely in ex-Bourbon. By marrying casks rather than seeking just a single cask it has allowed for a greater degree of creative freedom to create a whisky that is very different to anything we have released before. This special bottling marries together three cask types to showcase a softly sherried and very lightly peated Filey Bay whisky.”

Filey Bay German Fair Exclusive #1, 48.5% ABV is limited to 300 bottles and is available exclusively from Schlumberger in Germany.