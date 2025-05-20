The Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club building is on the market through Carrick Real Estate.

An iconic building on Bridlington’s south side has been put up for sale for £600,000

The Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club headquarters, which is based on Windsor Crescent and overlooks the harbour, is on the market through Carrick Real Estate.

The plan to sell the site is part of the club’s move to demolish and develop its Blyth Park clubhouse at Wilsthorpe

The RYYC has submitted an application to Eat Riding of Yorkshire Council to demolish its Blyth Park home and create a new one. The proposal would see the RYYC relocate its main clubhouse from the distinctive building at 1-3 Windsor Crescent to the Blyth Park site. The reasons behind the relocation plan include the annual running costs, estimated between £30k and £50k, and changes at the harbour which has seen members and visitors staying with their boats at Wilsthorpe rather than visiting the yacht club. A posting via the Rightmove website said: “This is a unique freehold redevelopment opportunity with unfettered sea views across Bridlington Bay.

The RYYC has submitted a planning application to demolish its clubhouse at Blyth Park and create a new one.

"The building is suitable for re-development for a wide variety of uses to include hotel, residential, care home, nursing home, convenience store and education facility (subject to planning).

"This substantial property comprises three adjoining buildings – the main yacht clubhouse and two Georgian terrace houses. Built in the early 19th century, the three-storey structure showcases classic Georgian architectural elements with its symmetrical facade, sash windows, and elegant proportions.

"The building features a distinctive curved façade on the corner section, creating a graceful transition between the main clubhouse and the terraced houses.

"The original Georgian features have been retained while accommodating the various functions required for the yacht club, including dining spaces, accommodation, and recreational areas. There is no car parking with the building.”

Visit tinyurl.com/8hzssacd or https://carrickre.com/sales/ to find out more about the sale of the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club building.