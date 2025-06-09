Clear Hold Build encompasses community outreach work that supports young people.

A new multi-agency effort is underway to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the Bridlington area.

The work, overseen by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Humberside police and the Hinge Centre, includes tackling many types of crime and public nuisance.

Humberside Police has executed a large number of drug warrants, seizing vehicles and cash linked to criminality.

Through the ‘Clear, Hold Build’ programme, the group has worked to clear organised crime groups, maintain safe streets, and build resilient and vibrant communities.

East Riding of Yorkshire council has obtained closure orders for properties in Bridlington which have seen persistent, disruptive anti-social behaviour, preventing those other than public officials or emergency services from entering the properties.

The council has supported the police in targeting the illegal use of nuisance motorcycles, removed street furniture that facilitated anti-social behaviour, improved streetlighting and installed additional CCTV around the town.

Clear Hold Build also encompasses community outreach work that supports young people at risk of being drawn into anti-social behaviour.

The Active Communities team and partners have provided a range of activities, a mobile youth centre has provided targeted engagement, while the Hinge Centre has provided a space for the neighbourhood policing team to have a visible presence, building trust in the community.

Councillor Lyn Healing, cabinet member for communities and public protection said: “We’ve made real progress in improving quality of life for Bridlington residents as part of our dedication to ensuring that the East Riding is a good place to live. We encourage residents to report incidents of antisocial behaviour, so that the council can act.”