IN PICTURES: Construction due to begin at new retirement community in Filey

The site team are excited to break ground in early summer, with the stylish new homes expected to be completed in 2026. Hot off the heels of a successful retirement village scheme with a range of bungalows in Wimborne, Dorset, which opened in 2024, McCarthy Stone is responding to high demand from retirees for this sort of property and expect interest to be high in this new site in Filey.

Survey data from the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities has found that demand for bungalows among older people is booming and is almost double total availability in the UK.

The statistics reveal that more than 9 million older people (72%) want more bungalows to be built and nearly 5 million older people (38%) would like to make their next move to a bungalow[1]. However, there are just 2.5 million bungalows[2] in the UK, and year-on-year new-build supply is also falling.

McCarthy Stone’s new retirement living bungalows, situated off Brigg Road will be exclusively for over 60s, and will have independence and community at their heart. This new addition to Filey will offer a collection of low-maintenance, stunning bungalows, designed to be a pleasure to live in, with high spec and quality fixtures and fittings throughout. Each bungalow will have a private parking space and private garden, as well as access to the retirement village’s communal green spaces.

Rebecca Johnson, Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said “We are delighted to be bringing our popular bungalows to North Yorkshire. Once complete, they will offer a fantastic opportunity for retirees to downsize and focus on doing the things they enjoy most, such as exploring the beautiful coast and countryside nearby or simply enjoying a slower pace of life in a brand-new purpose-built home.

Buying a new home is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive community. That’s why we want to ensure those considering this lifestyle have as much information, support – and choice – as possible, and our team are on hand to do just that. In due course we’ll be organising a Discovery Day, so that anyone interested in finding out more can come along and enjoy an informative presentation, with the opportunity to ask questions too.”

Positioned on the North Yorkshire coast, Filey is a charming seaside town with a rich fishing heritage. With miles of golden beaches, green gardens and the celebrated Filey Brigg - a narrow rock peninsula that is home to fossils and rockpools, it’s perfect for those who love the coast and great outdoors. And with Filey train station less than a mile away, it’s easy to travel further afield.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living in Filey and register your interest, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit https://www.mccarthystone.co.uk/filey.

