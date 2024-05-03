International campaign boost for Yorkshire Coast tourism

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The initiative has been geared towards promoting reasons to visit and explore the Yorkshire Coast outside the main summer season, as well as highlighting the long-established relationship between tourism and wellbeing.

An audience of over 13.8 million people across the UK, France, Germany, The Netherlands, USA, Canada and Australia have already been reached in print, digital and broadcast media as part of the Route YC campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Digital engagement with the Yorkshire Coast region on the official Route YC channels has also been boosted by over 620 per cent during the autumn and winter months.

Route YC cycle route

From driving and sailing to bikes, hikes, winter walks and wildlife-spotting, visitors are being encouraged to create their own outdoor adventure along the Yorkshire Coast, as well as spend more time getting off the beaten track to discover more about what the region has to offer.

As part of the campaign, Route YC has already launched a network of 12 new cycling routes. Ranging from nine to 260 miles in length, they have been specially designed to help visitors of all ages and abilities explore the Yorkshire coast and countryside on gravel, touring and road bikes. A film about the new cycle network has had more than 15,500 organic views since its February launch: youtu.be/Nr3tL7ZEM8g

New for autumn and winter 2023, a variety of new attractions and activities have been showcased as part of the campaign, including a new Zip Line at North Yorkshire Waterpark; the King Charles III England Coast Path between Filey to Bridlington; and Wolds Restaurant at Orchard Lodge in Flixton, which is the only two AA Rosette restaurant in the Scarborough area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurn National Nature Reserve, RSPB Bempton Cliffs, SEA LIFE Scarborough, Sewerby Hall & Gardens, Whitby Abbey Illuminations and Withernsea Fish Trail have also been highlighted amongst the best venues and experiences for family days out and short breaks during October and February half term holidays.

Route YC is already working with over 250 tourism leisure and hospitality business members and industry partners across the region to help extend the season and bring visitors to the area to boost the local economy.

The Bike & Boot and Café Fish in Scarborough, Botham’s in Whitby, The Orchard at Flixton, North Yorkshire Water Park, and The Farrier at Cayton are amongst the list of top business members of Route YC who have already benefited from the success of the campaign.

Megan Dillenger from The Bike and Boot in Scarborough, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being part of the Route YC campaign has been an incredible journey for Bike & Boot. It's not just about promoting our business; it's about showcasing the true essence of the Yorkshire Coast.

“Route YC continues to provide invaluable support, connecting us with a wider audience and emphasising the rich experiences our region offers.

“Having Great British Bake Off winner David Atherton on board has been a true highlight of the year so far, aligning our passion for hospitality and authentic Yorkshire experiences with his award-winning baking expertise. We can’t wait to see what the rest of 2024 has in store for us all."

Lois Borrett from Botham’s family baker in Whitby, said:

“If you’re coming to explore Route YC and our glorious coastline then you will need fuel for your adventure, and this is where we come in - Craft Bakers since 1865, we’ve been delighting coastal visitors with our delicious bakes for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re famous for Whitby Lemon Buns, Yorkshire Brack and Plum Bread, not to mention Heritage Whitby Ginger Loaf and Chocolate Japonaise. You can visit our shops to fill your backpack with freshly made sandwiches, savouries, cakes and biscuits, or give your feet a rest in one of our Tea Rooms and enjoy Afternoon Tea and delicious lunches.

“We recently welcomed Whitby’s Great British Bake Off winner David Atherton to our Skinner Street Shop, as part of the Route YC promotion, where he claimed Whitby Lemon Buns are still his favourite Botham’s bake! So just like David, make sure a stop-off at Botham’s is on the top of your itinerary, we would be delighted to welcome you!”

For more information on Route YC and to plan your adventure around the Yorkshire Coast in 2024, go to www.routeyc.co.uk