Invicta celebrates apprenticeship success and announces exciting career opportunities

Hard work has paid off for Sam Rodgers, an employee at Invicta - one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of equipment for the bakery, catering, and food processing industries based in Pickering, North Yorkshire.

Sam Rodgers has successfully completed his Level 3 Apprenticeship in Welding and Metal Fabrication and since joining Invicta in 2019, has grown from a trainee to a fully-fledged member of the skilled manufacturing team, responsible for producing thousands of high-quality products each year.

With a background in joinery, Sam sought to broaden his engineering skills and chose to pursue an apprenticeship with the Derwent Training Association in Malton. Balancing college studies with his role at Invicta, Sam’s success story is a testament to both his hard work and Invicta’s commitment to investing in staff development.

The Derwent Training Association is well-regarded for delivering industry-focused training that equips apprentices with the skills they need to thrive in the manufacturing sector. The partnership between Invicta and Derwent ensures employees like Sam receive the best training available, combining theoretical knowledge with real-world application.

“The apprenticeship has been a fantastic opportunity,” said Sam. “It’s given me nationally recognized qualifications and hands-on experience that’s directly applicable to my work here. The support from Invicta, my colleagues and fellow learners has been invaluable throughout this journey.”

Martin Brown, Managing Director at Invicta, added, “We are all extremely proud of Sam’s achievements. His growing expertise is a real asset to our business. At Invicta, investing in staff training is a top priority. We strive to continuously enhance the skills of all our team members, whether they are on the factory floor, managing customer accounts, or providing sales support.”

Invicta is deeply committed to creating a rewarding environment for its staff. The company's employee ownership structure means everyone has a stake in its success, creating a collaborative and motivating environment where employees are valued and encouraged to grow.

Invicta is now looking to expand its talented team and currently has manufacturing vacancies at all levels. As Sam’s experience proves, a background in engineering is not always necessary as support and training is readily available.

With a heritage of craftsmanship, a forward-thinking approach to innovation, and a dedication to employee development, Invicta offers an ideal workplace for individuals looking to start or develop their careers.

To find out about job opportunities and be part of Invicta’s continued success, please call 01751 473483 or email: [email protected]