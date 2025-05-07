“It’s a facility for the whole community": Grant helps Hinderwell Village Hall bring multiple sports to community

Village Hall trustees are to use a grant from housing association Broadacres to ensure a Hinderwell residents can continue to enjoy the benefits of outdoor sports this summer.

Hinderwell Village Hall has adapted two nearby tennis courts so that a range of other sports and activities can also be played there.

And the £200 grant from Broadacres Housing Association’s Community Development Fund has funded a new tennis net and equipment including footballs, basketballs, racquets and other equipment for the facility perched on the Yorkshire coast within the North York Moors National Park.

Anthea Ellis, Village Hall trustee Anthea Ellis, said: “Grants like this are so important for a rural community like ours where the nearest sports centre is a 20 miles round trip.

Children playing multi-sportsChildren playing multi-sports
Children playing multi-sports

“We have the courts, but we would struggle to raise the funding for equipment.”

The courts have CCTV for security and are left open to encourage people to come and use the facility free of charge at a time that suits them.

Originally two tennis courts, marking out a basketball and football court has increased the sports available and opened up the facility to all ages.

Anthea said: “We have parents bringing three-year-olds to learn how to ride a bike right up to people in their seventies playing walking football..

“It’s a facility for the whole community. People can do their own thing or take part in the many organised sessions.”

Locals raised funding and built the village hall was built 21 years ago, replacing an old wooden facility that had been part of Hinderwell life for 70 years.

As well as overseeing the outdoor courts, the hall also provides a wide range of other activities with more than 20 local organisations benefitting.

To find out more visit https://hinderwellvh.co.uk/

