Jewellers Academy Wins a Second National Award

Local Bridlington business the Jewellers Academy wins yet another National Award for the specialised training courses that it delivers to the Uk & Ireland Jewellery Industry.

We last reported on this training centre which is based in the heart of Bridlington late in 2023 when it won its first National Award from the UK Retail Jewellers. The business is the first of its kind in the UK whereas it trains applicants of all ages in the Repair and Restoration in silver/Goldsmithing, Watchmaking to all newcomers alternatively upskills tradespersons in new techniques, processes and machinery.

Supported by some of the largest most influential branded tools & equipment manufacturers in the Industry the centre also trains on other topics like manufacture, Laser cutting/welding, engraving, gemology to name a few .The training centre offers something new to the UK as there is nothing similar nationally and with the new style of training developed by the founder after 30 years in the business the academy has continues to flourish within the sector becoming a leader .

In recent months it was announced in the Industry that the Jewellers Academy, Bridlington had been shortlisted for the 2024 National Award under the category ‘Best service Provider’ nominated for the unique style of training courses delivered to the sector in Uk & Ireland . The award is very prestigious within the industry as it differs from any other award whereas all nominees are decided by their peers within the industry, shortlisted by the leading jewellery Industry experts with the winner chosen by a panel from the Jewellers representing Body, National Association of Jewellers to debate and decide on a winner.

Presentation in Birmingham

Derek Boyd, founder of the Jewellers Academy commented ‘the importance of any award for any small business in current times is of course recognition that your business is functioning well and there is a demand for your services which in turn gives the whole team a lift! Saying that, to win the 2 largest most prestigious National awards in a 12 month period, in an industry that is notoriously hard to win anything is simply unbelievable. Of course I’m proud, in fact very proud and honoured it’s been a long journey to get this far but I am of the opinion this is only the beginning of something we can really develop beyond anything we could of ever imagined. The training centre delivers a very professional service, something unique and combined with a ‘little luck’ we are the first business ever to win the 2 largest National awards in a 12-month period in the industry , so what a platform to work from and develop! ‘

The academy delivers short and long courses all on a part time basis and generally fills its places quite quickly, within recent weeks all courses sold out until March 2025, the academy’s intention is to try to slot further courses into the schedule so watch this space. The academy also has been inundated with requests to deliver more evening jewellery making classes for the novice so again its something that will be looked at over the coming months.

Over the next few months the Academy will be expanding in all areas and after teaming up with a local Media company from Driffield, a Branding company and videographer from York the jewellers academy hope to launch an all new online tuition site which is ‘Fresh & New’ giving the user the experience like no other in the industry within the coming months ....... With expansion in all other areas of the business what this small business can achieve is not unpredictable and exciting but provides drive for all small businesses to show that anything is possible