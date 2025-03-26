Julie Retires after six years of service to YMCA

Happy Retirement to Julie Walsh after six years service to the Scarborough YMCA

This isn't really goodbye though as Julie has already volunteered to do some gardening at the front of Elder's Street as well as washing the costumes after Sister Act.

We thank Julie for all the time she has given to the YMCA and the young people of Scarborough.

We also welcome Angie who will be taking over from Julie.

Julie was presented with presents, flowers and chocolates from a staff collection.

From all of the staff, trustees and volunteers of the YMCA we wish Julie a very happy retirement.