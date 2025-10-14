Celebrating the major achievements at the Time2Volunteer Awards 2025.

Two Bridlington-based volunteers have gained recognition at the Time2Volunteer Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Cousins (Kingfisher Cafe) won the Good Neighbour Volunteer category, while Maggie Masters (Bridlington Salvation Army) was named as the Long Serving Volunteer winner.

Across eleven award categories, the event also shone a well-deserved spotlight on Rosie Bullard of Hornsea First Aid Centre, who received the Special Recognition Award for her exceptional commitment and inspiring service spanning over five decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Hull, honoured outstanding volunteers from across the region, celebrating dedication, compassion, and community impact.

Jamie Lewis, CEO of HEY Smile Foundation, said: “We have approximately 12-15,000 volunteers supporting 3,000 registered charities, not including the vast number of community and grassroots sports groups that heavily rely on volunteers to run their services across Hull and East Yorkshire. Each year, the Time2Volunteer Awards aim to celebrate some of the region’s volunteers.

“Today was a powerful reminder of the incredible generosity and spirit within our communities.

“Every nominee and winner reflects the heart of volunteering – commitment, compassion, and making a real difference. These awards highlight not just individual achievements but the collective impact of volunteers who give their time to strengthen and uplift those around them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both East Riding of Yorkshire Council Leader Councillor Jonathan Owen and Hull City Council Leader Councillor Mike Ross spoke highly of the event and the vital role volunteers play in the region.

Councillor Owen said: “In my 27 years as a councillor, I have never failed to be impressed by those who give up their time.

“Volunteering is a quiet force with extraordinary reach. Its power lies not just in what it gives, but what it transforms. Today has been a celebration of those volunteers and shows just how their worth has been increasingly recognised as a force for good. It’s not just about giving, it’s about enriching lives – including our own.”