King’s Award for Voluntary Service Awarded to Malton Community Fridge

Malton Free Fridge has been awarded The Kings Award for Voluntary Service, the highest life-time award given to local UK voluntary groups. The Free Fridge is a community waste food initiative, based in Malton, North Yorkshire and is run entirely by unpaid volunteers.

This prestigious award celebrates the work of volunteer groups that are truly outstanding and recognises the difference they make to their community. It has an equivalent status of an MBE. The Award was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and, was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. 2024 marks the second year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. The Chair and Founder of Malton Free Fridge, Lindsay Wrightson, commented ‘Since Malton Free Fridge was founded in December 2018 the volunteer team has expanded to 28 and has helped to save 144 tonnes of good quality food being sent to landfill or waste disposal. Instead, food from local participating retailers and producers is collected by our volunteers and shared with our community. Donated food has now reached 95,000 individuals.

We are delighted and honoured that the hard work and dedication of our volunteers and generosity of our food supporters has been recognised and I would like to thank everyone involved for making this important project a huge success. We have been supported in every way by the Wesley congregation who have enabled us to open also as a warm, safe space for chat, community outreach, information sharing and warm drinks. We have also had some great investors who helped us start up including Malton, Norton & District Lions Club, Visit Malton & CaVCA, making this a truly community project”

Representatives of Malton Free Fridge will receive the award crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner.

Malton Free Fridge delivery driver volunteer Ashley White

Malton Free Fridge is part of the National Community Fridge Network. For further information, or if you would like to either volunteer or become a food donor, please contact the team at: [email protected]. To see some of our work visit www.facebook.com/MaltonCommunityFridge and www.instagram.com/malton_free_fridge.