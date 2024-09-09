Langlands Garden Centre raises £6700 from its annual car shows
The first event, the Weighton Wolds Rotary Club’s 10th Annual Charity Classic Car Show, took place over two days, August 25th and 26th. Featuring over 200 classic cars each day, the show provided a unique opportunity for visitors to admire vintage automobiles and meet with passionate car enthusiasts. The event raised a total of £5400 for York Against Cancer, a local charity that funds vital cancer services.
The second event, the Yorkshire Wolds Sports and Supercar Show was held on September 1st. This high-octane event showcased a stunning array of sports and supercars, drawing in crowds of car enthusiasts from across the region. The show raised £1300 for the British Heart Foundation.
James Ducker, Events Manager at British Garden Centres, expressed his delight at the success of both events: "We are thrilled to have hosted these two fantastic fundraising events. The support from the local community and beyond has been overwhelming. It's wonderful to see so many people come together to support such worthy causes."
In addition to the fundraising efforts, both events also served as a showcase for Langlands Garden Centre, the newest member of the British Garden Centres family. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the newly rebranded store, enjoy delicious food at the Gardener's Retreat restaurant, and discover a wide range of gardening products and gifts.
