Last chance to take a tour of Bridlington lifeboat station
Visitors will get the chance to take a look around the station, meet the hard-working volunteers, and even get tours around the boats.
This final opportunity takes place during the October half term holidays, and the organisers of the tours are encouraging people to book early to avoid disappointment.
A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said: “Subject to operational requirements, Bridlington RNLI is offering tours of the station, including the boats.
"This is a great opportunity to see how the local lifeboat crew go to work saving lives at sea.
“It is also a fantastic opportunity to meet other volunteers who help to make Bridlington Lifeboat Station such an integral part of this coastal community.
“These are the last tours that we doing at the station this year. The date is half term and we expect to be busy so please book up early – we would love to see you!
“Bookings can be made at the Bridlington RNLI shop on the Spa Promenade or via the telephone on 01262 671936.”
Visit www.facebook.com/BridlingtonLifeboats to find out more about Bridlington RNLI and becoming a volunteer.