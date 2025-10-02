Subject to operational requirements, Bridlington RNLI is offering tours of the station, including the boats. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

There’s one more chance this year to witness the inner workings of Bridlington lifeboat station when the RNLI team hosts a series of tours on Saturday, November 1.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will get the chance to take a look around the station, meet the hard-working volunteers, and even get tours around the boats.

This final opportunity takes place during the October half term holidays, and the organisers of the tours are encouraging people to book early to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said: “Subject to operational requirements, Bridlington RNLI is offering tours of the station, including the boats.

"This is a great opportunity to see how the local lifeboat crew go to work saving lives at sea.

“It is also a fantastic opportunity to meet other volunteers who help to make Bridlington Lifeboat Station such an integral part of this coastal community.

“These are the last tours that we doing at the station this year. The date is half term and we expect to be busy so please book up early – we would love to see you!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bookings can be made at the Bridlington RNLI shop on the Spa Promenade or via the telephone on 01262 671936.”

Visit www.facebook.com/BridlingtonLifeboats to find out more about Bridlington RNLI and becoming a volunteer.