Last chance to win a day out with a difference

Local people have just two days to claims your chance to win two tickets for a wonderful day out - including a £100 restaurant voucher - to view the outstanding beauty of the Peak District.

Stagecoach Yorkshire are giving away two day-tickets for the popular Peak Sightseer open-top bus service, as well as £100 to spend at one of the Longbow Venues, either The Ashford Arms, The Maynard, Grindleford or The George, Hathersage!

The prize draw ends at 9pm on Saturday, August 2 – and the winner will be selected within two days after.

All you need to do for your chance, to win, is to comment "Peak Sightseer" on Stagecoach’s Facebook or Instagram post referencing the competition.

Peak Sightseer on Winnats Pass

-- The Instagram post is at: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMR_qVwtVav/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

-- And the Facebook link is: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1284676216389260?locale=en_GB

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We have been so pleased with the number of people who have wanted to enter the draw to have a chance to win this wonderful prize. But there is still time and this really could be your chance to win a very special day out.”

The Peak Sightseer open-top bus season runs daily until September 21, then weekends only from September 27 until October 25. Red Route buses travel one way in a loop with stops including Chatsworth House, Pilsley for the Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, Hassop Station for the Monsal Trail, Bakewell, and Ashford in the Water.

Meanwhile, Blue Route stops include: Chatsworth House, Baslow Nether End for Baslow Edge, Longshaw Lodge for Padley Gorge and the Longshaw Estate, Castleton for Peveril Castle and the breathtaking views of Winnats Pass, and Blue John Cavern for Mam Tor.

Day tickets are available for just £12 for Adults, £7 for Under-19’s and Concessions, and just £30 for a Group of up to five people. 48-hour tickets are only £22 for Adults and £55 for any Group of up to five people. You can buy Peak Sightseer tickets on the Stagecoach app or on the day from your driver. Under-5's and well-behaved dogs travel free.

Also, customers with a valid ticket to Chatsworth House or gardens, farmyard and playground can get £5 off a Group day or 48-hour ticket.