‘Let Me Entertain You’: cancer survivor’s Pink Tie Ball plans to hit all the right notes for charity

A North Yorkshire cancer survivor is turning her passion for a pop idol into a night of entertainment and fundraising.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Dargue, a tireless supporter of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and a devoted Robbie Williams super fan is set to host a Pink Tie Ball in support of breast cancer services at York Hospital.

The event, taking place on 25 April 2026 at Scarborough Spa, promises to be an evening of glamour, fundraising, and show-stopping entertainment from acclaimed Robbie Williams tribute artist Dan Budd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah, from East Heslerton near Malton, began her fundraising journey in 2021 after her own battle with breast cancer. Since then, she has raised over £15,000 for the charity, starting with the selling of hand-knitted bobble hats at craft fairs and has taken part in various charity runs and half marathons.

Robbie Williams super fan Sarah is planning a Pink Tie Ball at Scarborough Spa

Now, she’s aiming even higher with the Pink Tie Ball, where she hopes to rally the Yorkshire public to help raise funds to enhance services for breast cancer patients.

A lifelong Robbie Williams enthusiast, Sarah has travelled the world to see her idol perform and has even met him in person. Her connection with tribute artist Dan Budd began in a Robbie Williams queue and blossomed into a close friendship.

“He calls us his mum and dad”, Sarah explained. “He’s more than a friend now, he’s part of our Robbie family and I am thrilled he’ll be performing at the ball.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Budd will take the stage in front of 300 guests, delivering a high-energy set packed with Robbie’s greatest hits, from Angels and Rock DJ to swing classics and Take That favourites.

Sarah is a big supporter for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and has signed up for many running challenges

Ticket sales are already soaring, with 200 sold just two days after Sarah’s social media announcement, raising hopes that the Pink Tie Ball will be a great success.

Guests can also look forward to a tombola and key raffle to raise additional funds on the night.

Emma Sargent, Fundraising Manager at York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, praised Sarah’s unwavering commitment: “Sarah continues to amaze us with her passion and dedication. Her efforts have made a real difference to breast cancerpatientsand we’re incredibly grateful she’s chosen to support us again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah is now appealing to local businesses and organisations to sponsor tables at the Pink Tie Ball and help make the dinner/dance a triumph.

Tickets are priced at £65 per person or £600 for a table of ten.

To sponsor the event or purchase tickets, visit Sarah’s Facebook Fundraising page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1EQuRsKqR3/?mibextid=wwXIfr.

Or contact York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity:

Visit: www.yshospitalcharity.org

Call: 01904 724521