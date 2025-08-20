The walkers raised £217 for the RNLI teams. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton

A walk between Flamborough and Bridlington Lifeboat stations by Country Style Foods and friends has raised much-needed fund for the RNLI.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team took three hours to complete the journey and accrued more than £200 in the process.

A Bridlingtion RNLI spokesperson said: “Our fantastic partner sponsors Country Style Foods and friends put their best feet forward with a sponsored walk between Flamborough RNLI Lifeboat Station and Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A pre-walk snack of bacon butties was kindly supplied by the Flamborough RNLI crew before the team set off on a summer’s day for Bridlington.

“The walk was completed in just three hours. Many thanks to all who took part and those who raised £217.”

•Bridlington RNLI team is getting ready to ‘Rock the Boat’ at Bridlington Town Football Club on Sunday, August 31 – noon to 6pm.

The event, in partnership with Bridlington Gold Radio with compare Mike Hammond, will see six artists playing ‘live’ throughout the afternoon – including RNLI volunteer Natalie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be various stalls, including RNLI Water Safety, pop-up shop, Bridlington RNLI 2026 Calendar sales, face painting, ice creams, U3A, Round Table plus others.

There will be food on sale during the day and the Bridlington Town bar will also be open.