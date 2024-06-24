Life’s a Picnic at Scarborough Hall Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scarborough Hall Care Home care home went all out for International Picnic Week. In Preparation for the themed dining experience the craft club created banner and place mats for our table.

Residents were invited to our indoor picnic in the Dementia Cafe. A whole host of freshly baked treats made by head chef Paul helped to get the party started.

Hampers were packed to the brim with Sandwiches, Pork Pies, Sausage Rolls Quiche and Crisps, for residents to enjoy al fresco. The fun didn’t stop there as some of the other delights on offer included refreshing juice and a Homemade Chocolate cake.

Charlotte Nurse, General Manager at the home, said: “Picnic Week is a great excuse for us to enjoy an indoor picnic in the Dementia Cafe.”

Eleanor, a resident at the home said I’ve always loved a picnic, it is so nice to be able to sit the diner with good friends and listen to the music. The food was absolutely delicious, a lovely bit of pork pie, and the chocolate cake was delicious, and it was a perfect day.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.