Local boy crowned Olivers Mount Champion
Local young lad, William Grant takes home the Olivers Mount Lightweight 400cc Championship at the 72nd Gold Cup Event.
William Grant, born and raised in Scarborough takes the crown in the lighweight 400cc class in the Olivers Mount road racing championship.
Taking home 9 podiums in total from 10 races.
Aboard a Kawasaki Ninja 400 sporting 48Bhp competing against the much beefier 4 cylinder ZXR 400s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.