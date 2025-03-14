Local Care Home Appoints New General Manager

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Mallard Court Care Home, in Bridlington have congratulated Ange Dooley Widd on her promotion to new General Manager to head up the team.

Ange Dooley-Widd will oversee the running of the 67-bed home and will be responsible for the team within the home, the home's residents and offering support to their loved ones. Prior to starting in this position Ange started her career in care as a volunteer in day centres for adults with learning disabilities. she looked after people with learning disabilities who lived with Ange in her own home and also provided respite for children with learning disabilities as well.

She moved over to Bridlington from Bradford a number of years ago and applied for the position as a care assistant at Mallard Court. She was promoted to Senior Carer and eventually to the position of Care Practitioner before progressing to Unit Manager and most recently acting General Manager

Mallard Court Care Home is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

The newly promoted General Manager, Ange Dooley-Widd said: “I am delighted to be in my position as General Manager of the home, I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care. I work with a dedicated and supportive team who aim to achieve the best for the home.”

Lindsay Price the Regional Operations Director for Mallard Court said: “I am pleased with Ange’s promotion to General Manager at Mallard Court. We are committed to providing high quality care and I know Ange will continue to be a big hit with our residents, loved ones and our colleagues in the home.”