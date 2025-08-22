Local care home welcomes solicitors to discuss future planning

The Mallard Court Care Home, in Bridlington invited members of the local community to a seminar discussing the worries surrounding future planning.

On Friday September 19 from 2.30pm, Guests from the local community will have the opportunity to meet Philip Sainsbury from local solicitors Murray Hill Solicitors in Bridlington , Philip will discuss how to plan for care. Topics will include what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees.

General Manager Ange Dooley-Widd said: “We’re really grateful to Philip and Murray Hill Solicitors for coming in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care. It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and for us here at Mallard Court we are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”