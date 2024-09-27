Local families urged to plan ahead to reduce their inheritance tax bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emma Elwess, Director, Wills & Probate at Ware & Kay incorporating Pearsons & Ward Solicitors in Malton is encouraging people to plan ahead to help reduce their inheritance tax bill.

Latest figures from HMRC show that inheritance tax (IHT) receipts were £7.5 billion in the 2023/2024 tax year, up from £7.09 billion in the previous year. By taking advantage of available tax reliefs and planning carefully, individuals and families can make sure their loved ones pay the smallest tax bill possible and get the most out of what they inherit.

The Association of Lifetime Lawyers represents a community of the most qualified legal professionals in the UK supporting vulnerable and older people with expert advice and support. Emma, a member of The Association of Lifetime Lawyers says there are precautionary steps to take if you plan for loved ones to inherit part, or all of your estate upon your passing.

Emma said: “With more estates than ever liable for IHT, it’s crucial to plan ahead to avoid a large tax bill for your loved ones. If the value of your estate is below the current nil rate band allowance of £325,000, no IHT is owed, provided the allowance hasn't been reduced by relevant lifetime gifts.”

"For married couples or civil partners who leave their entire estate to each other, HMRC permits the full transfer of the nil rate band to the surviving partner, effectively doubling the allowance to £650,000. Even if only a part of the estate goes to the spouse, the unused portion of the nil rate band can still be transferred upon the death of the second spouse.”

“If your estate includes a business or related assets, at present, additional reliefs currently apply at rates of either 50% or 100%. Likewise, certain agricultural properties, such as land used for rearing animals or growing crops, can pass free of IHT, provided specific criteria are met."

“HMRC offer a reduced rate of IHT at 36% rather than 40% if a specified amount of the estate is left to charity. This can be useful for some people.”

"Creating a Will is essential to ensure your assets are distributed to your chosen beneficiaries. Without a valid Will, your estate will be divided according to the intestacy rules, which may result in your family not receiving what you intended.”

Research from The Association of Lifetime Lawyers shows nearly half of UK adults (49%) do not have a Will. It’s important to consult a legal professional to help you draft a Will.

“Given the recent change in government, we’d recommend keeping an eye out for any potential policy changes and speak with a Lifetime Lawyer to help minimise your tax bill.”

If you would like further information or assistance please call Emma Elwess on Malton 01653 692247 or email [email protected].