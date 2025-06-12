Local NHS worker raises over £500 to support people living with dementia

Occupational therapy assistant, Ewan MacRae, who works at the Springwood Unit in Malton, has raised funds to help older people enjoy activities based on their hobbies and interests.

Ewan began caring for patients at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) in February and it was at that point that he wanted to support the unit with games, art and crafts, cooking and sensory equipment to support those living with dementia.

He took part in the TEWV Fun Run in April, a one-mile distance staged as part of the TEWV 10k, and felt that completing a 5k was the next step.

“I don’t enjoy running, it’s something I find really challenging,” said Ewan.

Ewan MacRae at the start of the 5k run outside York Minster.

“I think, in some odd way, a difficult challenge mirrors the experience of someone living with dementia.

“I figured, if I can undergo half an hour of discomfort to provide an hour of meaningful engagement with our patients, then it’s a no-brainer, it’s a challenge I have to complete.

“I wanted the 5k to be related to TEWV somehow, but there were no other events planned, so I decided to do the run, on my own, around the streets of York.”

Along with Cecile Gimargangan, North Yorkshire lead occupational therapist and Holly Larrave, occupational therapist, Ewan built-up a list of items that could be purchased to help dementia patients engage and reignite memories.

Ewan MacRae training for the 5K fundraising run

“Challenging myself to a fundraising run was my part in providing those things.”

Ewan started training by practising the distance, on a treadmill, at his local gym, then the date was set, Friday 23 May at 8am, starting and ending at York Minster.

“I felt quite emotional throughout the run and found it really challenging. I kept catching myself in teary moments mid-run.

“Several times I thought about giving up, I really over-paced myself, but I remembered why I was doing it, thought about the donations I’d received and what it would mean to the people we care for.

The 5k York route that Ewan MacRae ran.

“This really kept me moving, so much so, I beat my personal best by five minutes.”

“It was hard, but I would do it again without question for Springwood. I went through a range of emotions throughout the run, prideful, exhausted, confused, frustrated, determined, driven and finally elated.”

Since working at the Springwood Unit, Ewan has discovered that he is part of a team that has a wealth of knowledge and experience.

“To work alongside people who are professional, truly kind, who put the patients first, but also find time to care for each other is incredible.

Ewan MacRae after completing the 5k run and achieving a personal best.

“They gave me the inspiration to try and go the extra mile and I wanted to honour that by giving back where I can, for our patients, their loved ones and the rest of the team.”

Ewan is now exploring other ideas for fundraising challenges.

There is still time to support Ewan’s great cause, please visit his fundraising page by 26 June if you would like to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/5k-for-springwood?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL