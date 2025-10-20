The Lord Feoffees and the Assistants of the Manor of Bridlington have presented Bridlington 3Bs WI with a cheque for £948.98. Photo courtesy of East Yorkshire Federation of WIs Facebook page

A local WI group has received a major boost from the Lord Feoffees.

The Lord Feoffees and the Assistants of the Manor of Bridlington have presented Bridlington 3Bs WI with a cheque for £948.98 following a request for funding.

The WI group had submitted a bid to the Lord Feoffees to purchase IT equipment and software to assist in the administration of the group.

A spokesperson for the East Yorkshire Federation of WIs said: “The 3Bs WI will now be able to undertake their own printing without using external agencies and have a dedicated place to store electronic resources.

"The group was formed in 2014 and currently have 34 members and meet at 2.15pm on the second Thursday of the month at Sewerby Methodist Church.

“New members are very welcome and are offered three sessions at a reduced cost, enabling them to gauge if they are interested in becoming a member.”

To find out more about the East Yorkshire Federation of WIs visit www.facebook.com/EYFWI or email [email protected]