Lovell Breaks Ground on £15 Million Oakwood Gardens Development in Burniston

Lovell has officially started construction at their highly anticipated Oakwood Gardens, Burniston development, with the local councillor, Cllr Alan Hill, gracing the groundbreaking ceremony.

Situated on Limestone Road, just north of Scarborough, Lovell has worked with the land agents Cushman and Wakefield to secure the previous grazing land to build a selection of two, three, and four-bedroom properties.

Oakwood Gardens draws its inspiration from the rich tapestry of the village’s history, geography, and local character. The development will offer a diverse mix of 32 homes for open market sale and 14 affordable homes, all part of a landmark £15 million mixed-tenure project.

All 46 homes at Oakwood Gardens will be entirely gas-free, harnessing the power of cutting-edge air-source heat pumps. This commitment to sustainability ensures that residents will enjoy eco-friendly living and significantly reduced fuel bills, making Oakwood Gardens a model for future communities.

Lovell breaks ground on Burniston development

Under the section 106 agreement, the developer is set to contribute over £94,000 to enhancing the local green areas as part of this development. The plans include the creation of new public green spaces, hedgehog highways through fences, and community spaces to promote outdoor activities and biodiversity.

These improvements aim to provide residents with beautiful and tranquil surroundings. Additionally, an attenuation basin will be constructed to manage stormwater runoff, helping to prevent flooding and support local water management. This feature contributes to the development's sustainability and creates a natural habitat for wildlife, enhancing the area's ecological value.

Construction work is due to be completed in 2026, with the first open market sale homes available for sale in Spring 2025. Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, explained:

“Starting work on this site in Burniston is an excellent achievement for us at Lovell. The site immediately ticked the box regarding location to further contribute to our growing Scarborough presence and regeneration of the area. We look forward to welcoming our first homeowners in due course.”

Cllr Alan Hill attends Burniston groundbreaking

The launch of Oakwood Gardens marks the continued expansion across the eastern region, with several other new developments currently in the pipeline.

Cllr Alan Hill, from Burniston Parish Council, attended the groundbreaking ceremony, saying:

“Attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming Burniston development is really exciting. This development promises to benefit our community tremendously by offering sustainable, quality, and affordable homes in picturesque settings. It will also have the first bungalows to be built in the village for a long time, so it will offer a wider selection of homes for people to come and reside in our beautiful village.”