Mallard Court care home in Bridlington celebrates young carer

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

General Manager Ange Dooley-Widd and the team at Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington are delighted to celebrate their young volunteer, Grace, who is just 11 years old. Grace's regular visits bring immense joy to all the residents.

Activity Coordinator Tracy presented Grace with a special Mallard Court Volunteer certificate to acknowledge her hard work and dedication.

celebration was dedicated to recognizing not only Grace but also the incredible efforts of volunteers who go above and beyond for our residents and in the wider community. They provide invaluable assistance by engaging in life enrichment activities, and offering meaningful companionship that our residents deeply appreciate. It was the perfect opportunity to express our gratitude for their outstanding contributions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To honor our wonderful volunteers, homes have organized various celebrations, such as presenting certificates for special achievements, hosting thank-you events like tea parties or BBQs, and gifting arts and crafts created by residents.

Grace bringing joy to a homes residentGrace bringing joy to a homes resident
Grace bringing joy to a homes resident

Ange Dooley-Widd, General Manager at Mallard Court, said: “Our care home is like a family, and our volunteers are an integral part of that family, loved and valued by everyone. It takes a special kind of person to dedicate so much of their time to helping others, and we are incredibly fortunate to have them.”

Related topics:BridlingtonMallard Court
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice