Mallard Court care home in Bridlington celebrates young carer

General Manager Ange Dooley-Widd and the team at Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington are delighted to celebrate their young volunteer, Grace, who is just 11 years old. Grace's regular visits bring immense joy to all the residents.

Activity Coordinator Tracy presented Grace with a special Mallard Court Volunteer certificate to acknowledge her hard work and dedication.

celebration was dedicated to recognizing not only Grace but also the incredible efforts of volunteers who go above and beyond for our residents and in the wider community. They provide invaluable assistance by engaging in life enrichment activities, and offering meaningful companionship that our residents deeply appreciate. It was the perfect opportunity to express our gratitude for their outstanding contributions.

To honor our wonderful volunteers, homes have organized various celebrations, such as presenting certificates for special achievements, hosting thank-you events like tea parties or BBQs, and gifting arts and crafts created by residents.

Ange Dooley-Widd, General Manager at Mallard Court, said: “Our care home is like a family, and our volunteers are an integral part of that family, loved and valued by everyone. It takes a special kind of person to dedicate so much of their time to helping others, and we are incredibly fortunate to have them.”