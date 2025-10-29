Malton, Old Malton and Norton resilience captured through photography

Residents and visitors gathered at The Old Courthouse in Norton on Tuesday 28 October to experience ‘A Portrait of Resilience’, a powerful photography exhibition exploring the human stories behind flood resilience.

The exhibition formed part of North Yorkshire Council’s monthly flood drop-in event, bringing together representatives from North Yorkshire Council, JBA Consulting, Watertight International and The Artery, alongside photographer Juliet Klottrup.

The exhibition, commissioned by JBA Consulting in partnership with The Artery, was created by artist Juliet Klottrup, who used creativity and storytelling to raise awareness and promote community-led resilience through the use of property flood resilience (PFR) across the areas of Malton, Old Malton and Norton.

The flood resilience works, funded and led by North Yorkshire Council, was originally commissioned under the former Environment Agency’s National Property Flood Resilience (PFR) Framework and undertaken by JBA Consulting (PFR framework surveyor) and Watertight International (PFR framework installer).

Artist Juliet Klottrup

Through ten striking portraits, the series captures the vulnerability, strength and resilience of local people whose lives have been shaped by flooding.

After premiering at the 2024 Flood & Coast Conference, the exhibition has since travelled across the UK, and has now returned to the community where the project first began.

The event gave residents the chance to view the portraits, meet the photographer, and discuss flood preparedness and recovery with technical experts. It also offered an opportunity to celebrate the progress made locally through the Property Flood Resilience (PFR) scheme and highlight how creative approaches can help raise awareness and inspire practical action.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Malcolm Taylor, whose responsibilities include flooding, said: “Flooding devastates lives and livelihoods. The Portrait of Resilience exhibition brings that human story to the forefront and shows that events such as those witnessed in Malton and Norton begin and end with people and communities.

Juliet addressing visitors at the exhibition

“Our monthly drop-ins give residents a practical route to get advice and take action, and we are proud to work with expert partners so people can build confidence and resilience together.

“North Yorkshire is leading the way in partnership-based approaches and projects like this show how creativity can be a powerful tool in communicating climate change and encouraging practical preparedness.”

Shelley Evans, Technical Director, JBA Consulting, said: “It was inspiring to see local residents engage with the exhibition and share their own experiences. Juliet’s work has helped us bridge the gap between technical flood management and real-life stories, ensuring that the people most affected are at the heart of how we design and deliver resilience programmes.”

Gareth Boyd, CEO, Watertight International, said: “Property Flood Resilience is about protecting what matters most - homes, families and livelihoods. By pairing technical advice with creative storytelling, we’re helping people understand the simple, practical steps that can make their properties more flood-ready.”

Portraits of Resilience on display

The exhibition originated from a creative collaboration with Karen Merrifield from The Artery, a consultancy that connects artists with established industries to inspire new ways of thinking. Through creative workshops exploring JBA’s Resilience Strategy, The Artery encouraged staff to see the human stories behind technical solutions, leading to a competitive commission that selected Juliet Klottrup’s photographic concept.

For more information, visit: https://www.ieltd.co.uk/the-artery/, or https://www.jbaconsulting.com/2024/06/28/climate-resilience-the-synergy-of-creativity-culture-and-business/.

With thanks to Hannah Baker, Flood Risk Project Manager at North Yorkshire Council, artist Juliet Klottrup, Shelley Evans from JBA Consulting, Will Comer from Watertight International and Karen Merrifield from The Artery for bringing this creative works to life.