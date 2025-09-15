Ryan Swain, DJ, motivational speaker, and community campaigner, has been announced as a finalist at the prestigious MBCC Awards 2025, taking place this November at the Metropole in Birmingham.

The MBCC Awards (Multicultural Business and Community Champion Awards) celebrate inspirational individuals and businesses across the UK who make a lasting difference in their industries and communities.

Judged by a panel of respected leaders including entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and public figures, the awards highlight those who go above and beyond to create positive impact.

Ryan, from Malton, dedicates much of his time to:

Delivering free motivational talks in schools nationwide, championing neurodiversity and mental health awareness.

Leading the upkeep and improvement of Norton and Malton Skatepark, ensuring a safe and vibrant hub for young people.

Running Ryedale Skate School, which he launched in 2023.

Voluntary and charity work across the region.

Ryan said: “I’m stunned and truly blown away to be recognised for such an honour.

"To be named a finalist alongside so many incredible people is surreal. I want to thank my family, especially my fiancée Samantha, my children, my friends, and most importantly my fans and followers for their continued support – without you, none of this would be possible.”