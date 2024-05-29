Man celebrates 71st birthday climbing stair master for three hours to raise money for Henshaws

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This June, hundreds of people across the UK will be taking part in the beloved ‘Henshaws Hundreds Challenge’ in an effort to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those living with disabilities and visual impairments.

In the UK, 22 out of every 100 people live with a disability. For the whole of June, Henshaws is rallying supporters to raise £100 in ways that reflect their passions and talents. This inclusive event welcomes everyone, regardless of ability, to contribute creatively—whether it’s a community bake sale, a neighbourhood concert, a marathon treadmill session, or an artistic endeavour. Every effort, no matter how small, can make a profound impact.

Rob Northfield, a devoted patron of Henshaws, is embarking on a monumental challenge by climbing on a stair master for three hours all before his 71st birthday, with an ambitious goal to raise £7,100. His dedication has already brought in over £6,000, showcasing the power of community support.

The Scarborough News

Celebrated DJ Rory Hoy, who is also a proud Henshaws Ambassador, has created a marathon DJ mix of 100 tunes available for download. Rory, who has autism himself, is a passionate advocate for raising awareness and understanding of the condition. His award-winning tracks and collaborations with legends like Fatboy Slim demonstrate his exceptional talent and Henshaws are very lucky for all of the work he does to support their cause.

Henshaws Art Makers taking part in the teapot challenge for Henshaws Hundreds

Henshaws is unwavering in its commitment to ensure individuals with sight loss and other disabilities have the opportunity to lead independent and fulfilling lives. The funds raised will directly support these individuals, helping them develop skills, build confidence, and embrace brighter futures. This year, your generosity goes even further with every pound raised being matched, doubling the impact of your efforts. If you raise £100, it becomes £200 to support Henshaw’s service users.

Whether you have a passion for running, walking, singing, baking, or any other interest, Henshaws encourages you to set a unique #HenshawsHundreds goal. Participate individually or rally a team of friends, family, or colleagues. We will be with you every step of the way, cheering you on and celebrating your dedication.

For more information and to sign up, please visit the website to set up your fundraising page: https://henshaws.enthuse.com/cf/henshaws-hundreds-2024

Or contact the fundraising team at [email protected]