The Mayor's 'Jack and Stand' trophy was presented to Dukes Park captain Alan Bambrook.

The annual Mayor’s ‘Jack and Stand’ charity match, which involves the three bowling clubs in Bridlington, was contested at Bridlington Bay Bowling Club this year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of 12 players from Bridlington Bay BC, Dukes Park BC and Westgate BC descended on Sewerby Park to play in glorious weather on Saturday, September 13.

Bridlington Town Mayor Angela Walker and her consort Graham Walker were invited to present the trophy to the winning team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the event said: “The raffle raised £110, which was presented to the mayor for her charity by club president Irene Hancock.

"The mayor’s charity this year is the Neurone Disease Yorkshire Coast Group

“The competition was won by Dukes Park Bowling Club with the final scores: Dukes Park 18 wins; Bridlington Bay 14 wins; Westgate 4 wins.

"There was some wonderful bowling from all the clubs and a good atmosphere all day. Well done to Dukes Park.

“The trophy was presented to Dukes Park captain Alan Bambrook.”